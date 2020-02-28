Commissioners should be non-partisan
On behalf of the Klamath County Democratic Central Committee and as a member of the Klamath Falls League of Women Voters, I am expressing my deep concern and disappointment as to the recent proclamation issued by the Klamath Falls County Commissioners regarding SB 1530 (Cap & Trade).
My concern lies with the county commissioners, who recently took a political stand on SB 1530 and on behalf of Klamath County citizens (without any public hearing) stating their support for Reschke and Linthicum for walking out on their jobs instead of staying and legislating on behalf of all Klamath Falls citizens. The County Commissioners went even further and proclaimed they oppose SB 1530.
This is outrageous. I find this extremely difficult to comprehend because it is my understanding that our County Commissioners are non-partisan (www.klamathcounty.org/documentcenter/view/2187). The Klamath Falls County Commissioners say that SB 1530 will impact Klamath Falls citizens on a negative basis and therefore they have the authority to issue a proclamation stating their support for our two Republican representatives who walked out on their jobs to legislate on behalf of Klamath Falls citizens.
The County Commissioners have gone too far and its time we stop them. Vote for people who will legislate for all its citizens in Klamath Falls – not just Republicans.
Nancy Sheehan
Klamath Falls