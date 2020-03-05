Come to a complete stop
Michael Mulvey's letter to the editor in the Wednesday, March 4 edition of the Herald and News suggests he is unhappy with being cited for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.
Oregon law requires drivers to come to a complete stop at stop signs and to remain stopped until it is safe to proceed. Unfortunately for Mr. Mulvey, the law applies to everyone, including 63-year old, 28-year retired Fire Captains, and anyone else who may feel they are above the law because of their position, whether active or retired. I don't believe I've ever heard about a driver who failed to completely stop at a stop sign and hurt or killed an innocent person admitting they saw the person or vehicle in or approaching the intersection and decided to run the stop sign anyway.
The errant drivers always seem to say they didn't see the person or vehicle so they thought it was safe to go without coming to a complete stop. As someone who has experienced the horrible consequences caused by drivers who fail to completely stop at stop signs, I would like to commend the city patrolman and the judge who held Mr. Mulvey accountable for his actions. Thank you to both of them and have a safe and pleasant day.
Joseph Smith
Chemult