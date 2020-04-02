Close the golf courses
Regarding the covid-19 pandemic, we've been hearing from officials and the media that we are all in this together and we all need to do our part, but this does not apply to everyone.
I totally support the Governor ordering social distancing and closing non-essential businesses, but allowing elitist special interest golf courses to remain open is a slap in the face to skiers, hikers, skaters, OHV riders and small businesses. Recently we learned we can't use Sno-Parks and trailheads, beach access, river sections on the Deschutes and John Day rivers or use OHV trails. This sounds like something Donald Trump would do, not a Democratic governor.
If you have ever seen the Sunriver airport on a busy summer weekend, you'll see many private planes and jets. I don't think that poor people are landing there, putting their luggage in their vacation homes and then playing a few rounds of golf.
It all comes down to the rich waging class warfare against the poor and middle class for over a century. Of course they spin it to suggest they are being attacked.
Lincoln should have ended the Gettysburg address with "this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the rich, by the rich, for the rich, shall not perish from the earth."
If you think we really are all in this together, call and email the Governor and tell her golf courses are non-essential businesses and should be closed now.
Ben Goodin
La Pine