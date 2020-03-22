Close the colleges
It’s time for Klamath Community College and Oregon Institute of Technology to close down for the term and winter term amid the threat of COVID-19. It’s time for the leadership of each institution to act and make the wise (and apparently bold) decision to close down. Both places are a hotbed for the spread of communicable diseases.
Leadership needs to read the warnings signs. The World Health Organization announced the COVID-19 a global pandemic. Then the President of the United States declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency.
Here in our state, the Oregon governor declared the threat of COVID-19 a state emergency, and Klamath County Commissioners, in lockstep, declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday March 17, 2020 in response to the same threat.
KCC and OIT of all enterprises are rightly equipped to migrate operations online. Leadership should boost efforts to equip staff, instructors and students to go online in the coming weeks. Moreover, these schools have sister schools that can provide additional support and the know-how for taking-up these challenges.
Although Klamath County has had only one confirmed COVID-19 case, the public knows near nothing about this patience-zero, including with whom he or she has had dealings with. With this lack of critical knowledge and armed with no precautionary measures, we are bound to pay the price sooner than later.
Let’s fall for the hysteria now and laugh about it later.
Bert Cazares
Klamath Falls