I would appreciate it if anyone would explain to me why the medical center, to my understanding, is going to place the majority of the medical clinics together with Cascades East in the new huge building that is currently being built directly in front of the medical center.
Finding a parking spot, which it is already difficult to to do, including the new parking structure, could be even more difficult to find.
There's already so many empty buildings in Klamath Falls and we've got some medical clinics such as on Main Street, the doctors offices in the castle building, and The Almond offices that are really nice and clean, easy to get in and out of, that have plenty of parking, and there's usually not much of a wait to get anything extra done.
I think in no time, with every physician, the employees, and all of the patients going to one facility to be treated, that it has a high possibility of diminished accessibility.
If this is really what is going to happen, then how about making some separate areas for the different types of patients.
For example, have a waiting area for one for the sick, one for the healthy people who are not sick and don't want the germs, and one for kids.
Another possibility is for them to add an area for a small emergency room so patients don't have to go to the medical center and can be seen by their own physicians.
I really hope that this ends up working out, especially when there's still the other nice, clean, buildings that can still accommodate everything that is needed.
What is the purpose of this anyways because, in my opinion, having most of the physicians offices in one place seems a bit of an overload.
Tasha Smith
Klamath Falls