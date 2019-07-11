Call on water appears
unnecessary
For the second year in a row, the Tribes in the Modoc Irrigation District have called for our irrigation and stock water to be shut off even through we had 140 percent normal moisture level this last winter.
The worst thing about this is that it is all over a trash fish that could survive in the worst of conditions. The Tribes seem to ignore the effect this is having on all the farmers and ranchers in our district plus the Klamath Falls basin as a whole.
I have an 1864 water right that has turned out to be worthless all because of a trash fish.
People need to demand on a year like this one that our water be turned back on. No one should have to put up with this type of nonsense or behavior.
Bill Boyd
Chiloquin rancher