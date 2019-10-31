Let us travel back to 1976 and visit an interview with then president Jimmy Carter. In his interview with Playboy magazine born again Baptist, Carter said “I have committed adultery in my heart many times” and that he had “looked on a lot of women with lust.” Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson went crazy and condemned him. Falwell said “We are literally approaching the brink of national disaster.” The moral majority questioned Carter’s Christian faith; some on the Religious Right even called Carter “anti-Christ!”
We now have a man in the White House who was recorded saying because he was rich all he had to do to get a woman was “Grab them by the ......” That sure sounds worse than unacted “lust.” Carter has been married to the same woman for 73 years, the current president married three times and admitted to having affairs with women during his three marriages, even to the point of paying hush money to hide from the public his transgressions.
Back in a 2011, a poll taken of white evangelicals found that 30% believe that a person who commits “immoral personal acts” can serve effectively in elected office. A new poll now shows 72% of white evangelicals think an elected official can commit “immoral personal acts” and still serve effectively.
What made those numbers go higher? I don’t know, but maybe it could be that in 2011 Barack Obama, a Democrat, was president and today a Republican is president. In 2014, Trump tweeted about Obama playing golf and not working. Before being elected, the current president said, “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to play golf.” Since being sworn in as of Oct. 26, 2019, by official White House tally, President Trump has played golf 240 times. But that’s okay, he is a Republican, right?
David Porter Misso
TuleLake