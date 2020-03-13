Bullying in social media
I never thought the day would come when I would admire the “neighborhood bully” of years gone by.
These individuals were in other people’s faces saying terrible things, calling them names, and even assaulting some. What makes him/her admirable? They had to own their behavior. If they wanted to insult another, they had to say it out loud. They owned the label “bully.”
Today, with the advent of Facebook, these same types can say the most disgusting, hurtful things and do it anonymously. Recently, such a coward attacked a hardworking individual on Facebook implying that the worker came to work drunk, said her work product was horrible, and then called her a “gutter” name.
I was amazed to note the email was signed so I guessed she was a bully with pride. I found out later it was a fake name and our bully actually complained of being “harassed” because someone told her what she did was wrong. My admiration for the old time in-your-face bullies went up. They owned their nastiness.
The real tragedy is the fact our modern, tech savvy bully is a parent! How can we expect better from children when they are being raised by a foul-mouthed, mean parent? A “modern tragedy.”
Katherine Sagunsky
Klamath Falls