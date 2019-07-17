BTS employee should be fired
I am responding to your headline article on the front of Sunday’s paper, July 14. Bless Candice Shepherd for writing that detailed letter, and thank you, Herald and News for printing this front page story.
I am outraged that BTS Assistant Manager, Paula Quinn, has been allowed to spew forth this racist behavior and name-calling for this long, while working for a public agency. Why has this been tolerated? Two African American mechanics have been the victim of her vicious, hateful attitude, for how long now?
How dare Paula Quinn assume an entitlement to treat these public employees this way while on the payroll of a public agency! Mike Stinson needs to be held accountable for this. And I sincerely doubt that this is the only racist behavior that has gone on at BTS. These things don’t happen in isolation and without the knowledge of others.
Millet was disciplined for asking Hispanic employees to speak English? What on earth is wrong with that? Training is fine; add more Human Resource personnel? Everyone knows Human Resources exists to protect the company from law suits and often is of little help to employees being bullied or suffering sexual harassment.
Paula Quinn should be fired immediately. Mike Stinson, at the very least, should be sanctioned by the board for tolerating the issues raised in Candice Shepherd’s letter, if not fired himself.
Colleen Hindson
Klamath Falls