Boyd for Commissioner
Donnie Boyd had a successful career in business for several reasons, one of which was his ability to see an opportunity and capitalize on it. He has used this same talent to benefit the citizens of Klamath County. The Holiday Market and the demolition of the Medo-Bel building are just a couple of examples. Donnie knows the route to Salem well, having made numerous trips to keep Klamath County situations in front of State officials.
In my personal experience with Donnie I have found him willing to listen to suggestions and do something with them. He is very knowledgeable on a host of issues and has facts to support his position. He is not one to try to make you feel good. He doesn't beat around the bush: he will tell you where he stands and why.
I believe history will show Donnie as one of Klamath County's most effective Commissioners. Please join me to re-elect Donnie Boyd.
Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls