Bold action needed to address climate change
It is time for lawmakers to finish the work they started last year and pass a strong cap and invest bill to protect rural Oregon. The reality is that we are running out of time. We can all see it. Every year the temperatures rise and expensive wildfires burn hotter and longer, destroying property, threatening lives, and covering our communities in smoke. The smoke from wildfires threatens all Oregonians, especially children, seniors, and people with respiratory problems; costs Oregonians millions of dollars every year in firefighting; and impacts Oregon’s economy. Climate change is an emergency in Oregon. It’s long past time we took bold action to address it.
Cap and invest is about holding big polluters accountable for what they have been doing to our air, water and climate and through that accountability creating investments that will help us deal with the effects of climate change.
We must also have access to new family wage jobs in rural Oregon. That won’t happen if the no-compromise crowd successfully shouts out the rest of us. Climate change is happening and we must step up to protect ourselves and plan for it.
Rural Oregon is diverse and the anti-climate action crowd does not speak for us all. I hope lawmakers are listening.
Valerie Lenardson
Klamath County Democrats chair