Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Now here’s a great way to begin the new year and start-off your days and nights, which if immersed and integrated with can not only improve well-being and relationships but wean you from medication, drugs or therapies … and even give you a refreshing attitude and natural high;

Now rising … above those clouds and mental limitations, into all that could be; The greater self and higher good.

The finer realms of beauty, understanding, and compassion for all things … of all that heals, renews and gives life; A unified field of empathetic serene oneness, bathed in living light … The Sublime.

Brad Kalita

Chiloquin

Tags