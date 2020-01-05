Now here’s a great way to begin the new year and start-off your days and nights, which if immersed and integrated with can not only improve well-being and relationships but wean you from medication, drugs or therapies … and even give you a refreshing attitude and natural high;
Now rising … above those clouds and mental limitations, into all that could be; The greater self and higher good.
The finer realms of beauty, understanding, and compassion for all things … of all that heals, renews and gives life; A unified field of empathetic serene oneness, bathed in living light … The Sublime.
Brad Kalita
Chiloquin