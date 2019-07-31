After reading the July 26 column by sports reporter Brian Rathbone, after hearing of his arrogant and condescending defense of his article to a locker room full of Falcons baseball players and their coaches and after not seeing a follow-up apology or acknowledgement article/letter, I have to say I'm embarrassed and ashamed in the lack of support for our Klamath Basin team.
A loud and full environment is a huge factor for players, and they tend to vibe off of our intensity as a crowd. Our team needed our support from beginning to end and there is no excuse for not following through. Additionally, attendance of games is just as vital to our town's economy as any other events, especially with a young, growing program. K-town is all about "family" and last I heard, a family supports each other no matter what.
Your reporter followed his article up with an appearance in the locker room where he grinned, smirked and defended his article to a room full of boys who needed support. Instead he expressed no form of humility or encouragement. Poor form.
Our team this year had multiple new players who showed up game after game, practice after practice and gutted it out and improved. They shouldn't have had to gain our support, no, they should have had support from the beginning and our local media let us all down.
Kristina Buckley
Klamath Falls