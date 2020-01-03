I have heard many people say that sanctuary cities are in the Bible. They say, "It's in the Bible, it's in the Bible, it's in the Bible."
In the book of Numbers, chapter 35, verses 15 through 28, it says if someone accidentally kills someone then it is not murder, but the person who accidentally kills someone cannot leave the city of refuge until the judge who tried the case dies (whether in six days or 60 years).
If the killer (slayer) leaves before the judge (high priest) dies, then the nearest relative may take the killer's life, even if it was an accident.
If the slayer stays in the sanctuary (refuge) city until the judge dies, then the manslayer is free to leave and return to his/her own land from where they came from (whether it is Oregon, Utah, Texas, Brazil, Greenland, wherever the manslayer came from), but they must go back to their own land, if he/she does not. Then the family member may take their life.
So, are they sure the want to use the Biblical context of a sanctuary city?
Brad Ross
Klamath Falls