Andres can’t protect citizens
“I dissent” Ruth Ginsberg’s quote on my calendar.
Given my experiences on the Link River Trail owned and operated by Pacific Power, I disagree with giving one person, Todd Andres, any more land to manage for Pacific Power.
As it is, the city manager needs an assistant to handle complaints of mismanagement and workload here in Klamath Falls.
Pacific Power no longer posts protections for pedestrians against bicyclists on the narrows of the Link River Trail that separate canal and river.
I have to wonder if Todd Andres is and will be accountable/liable for protecting all recreational users while accommodating disabled veterans and non-veterans and their service dogs on multiple recreation trails that are owned and operated by Pacific Power throughout Northern California.
He can’t even protect citizens here in Klamath Falls.