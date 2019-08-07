Senator Dennis Linthicum, you were among the 11 Republican Senators who abandoned your job (supported by the taxes I pay) to deny the administrative forum required for the legislative body to conduct business because you disagreed with the bills which were being voted on.
As a teacher who is a member of several educational committees, I may not always vote in agreement with the majority of other committee members. However, if I were to abandon my job and responsibilities by not showing up for work because I disagreed with the vote, I would be fired.
A more positive reaction is to stay on the job, suggesting other alternatives that may solve problems in a creative way.
Instead of deserting your job to influence legislative agenda, try instead to gain support for your ideas by proposing laws that improve our state’s public education, environment and safety.
You are against the Corporate Activities Tax HB3427. How then do you propose we raise the revenue to better fund our schools, transportation systems and social services (Department of Human Services and Correctional Facilities)?
You are against the Carbon Tax. How then do you propose we limit carbon emissions so we Oregonians can do our part to fulfill our responsibilities to create a healthy, sustainable environment for us and our children?
You are against gun safety measures, particularly the “locked-when-not-in-use” legislation (a common sense measure to keep family members safe). How then do you suggest the Oregon legislature can reduce the number of shootings (accidental, intentional and mass shootings) in our state?
You are good at criticizing measures others (particularly Democrats) propose to make Oregon a better place to live.
To tear down is easy; to create is difficult. What measures are you introducing to make Oregonians more educated, healthier and safer? I would like to know.
Jean Knight
Klamath Falls