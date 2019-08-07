A sometime student of history and a watcher of the rise and fall of despots for decades, I still don't understand how these subhumans come to power and survive awhile.
How does a compulsive liar, traitor, coward, tax cheat, draft dodger and uncommon thief become president of the United States? Most Americans don't deserve America is one shameful answer.
In "Law Like Love" W.H. Auden uses the term "soft idiot" to describe the self-absorbed and uninvolved in that World War II-era poem. America is full of multicolored soft idiots top to bottom spoiled beyond belief and eager to tolerate, even glorify and swallow whole, garbage.
Sadly, when I tell my two grandsons that anybody can become president in our country, it will be a warning. Gods protect America from dizzy soft idiots and hysterical hordes of Americons with T-rump on their breaths and at least autocracy on their musyh minds.
Allan Mat-thews
Klamath Falls.