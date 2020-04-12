Americans are capable of vast generosity
Every day I am moved by news of doctors and nurses, often under-equipped, risking their health and perhaps their lives because there is a need and they want to help. Some come out of retirement to help. Some have children at home who also need their attention. Some have health conditions of their own that make them vulnerable.
Most of us lack the training and experience to help in this way, but that doesn’t mean we can’t help at all. Generosity doesn’t require training, and neither does courage, but both can diminish from lack of use. Like muscle and bone, both grow stronger with exercise.
Be gentle with one another as you shelter in place. Improve every opportunity to laugh together. Allow yourself to discover new depths in your love and regard for your children, your husband or wife, your parents and siblings and other dear ones.
Go outdoors, if only to your backyard. It’s spring. Daffodils are up, grass is greening, trees and shrubs are budding. The air is fresh and the sun is shining (though it might well snow tomorrow). Nature is renewing the world, and we belong to the world. We belong to the miracle of life.
When you shop for food and other necessities, ask—through your mask, if you choose to wear one—how the cashier or attendant is doing. Share a laugh with a fellow shopper when you face the same depleted shelf. Say hello to a stranger six feet away. There is no red or blue, no young or old, no homely or handsome, no dark-skinned or light. It’s us here, just us.
Forest fire, hurricane, pandemic—out of every natural disaster comes the opportunity for renewal, as sure as spring follows winter. Embrace the opportunity. Give others the balm of your best selves.
John Daniel
Bonanza