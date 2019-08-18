Regarding "phosphorus causing decline in fish," Mr. Hill states in a recent H&N letter that "the major element causing the problem is phosphorus from the volcanic ash 'pumice' in Annie Creek and numerous other streams feeding into Klamath Lake as was found from research done in the 1970s."
I would like to know more about this unnamed research, what were the phosphorus levels, and where were they measure? Annie Creek's research cannot be conflated with numerous other streams that do not flow through as much volcanic ash as Annie Creek, which starts up by Crater Lake. Am I to believe Annie Creek pollutes the lake more than other sources?
All pollution and water quality issues must be considered. Any further water quality degradation will affect the trophy trout as well as all plants and animals relying on the lake. A lake is dying when more water is taken out than flows in.
In the December 2011 issue of Discover Magazine, there was an article about water in the West. Climatologists and hydrologists concluded that this area cannot count on Cascade snowpack for water storage in the future. We must not overuse, deplete or pollute our natural resources. Our great-grandchildren will need them.
Some cattlemen do the right thing. One rancher near the lake has a catch basin for the water that is spent through a wetland for cleansing. Many of our wetlands and marshes have been drained. Cattle raised on rangeland and forestland keep down the brush and reduce fire risk while enriching poor soils.
I have no beef with ranching done right. Progress should mean making things better for the good of all.
Byron Stanton
Chiloquin