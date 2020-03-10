Abortion a bigger killer than Coronavirus
Which threat should we be looking at?
As we prepare for this global Coronavirus outbreak, maybe we should step back and take a breath. I do believe that this virus is a threat and I am not trying to make light of it, but what are we really looking at?
Since September 2019 at the start of the flu season approximately 18,000 deaths in the USA have been attributed to the flu (L. A. Times March 5, 2020 article and CDC statistics). There have been approximately 110,000 people worldwide that have contracted the Croronavirus, with approximately 3,300 deaths worldwide and only approximately 530 cases (not deaths) in the USA. The social media of our age has a great tendency to play to the dramatic news stories of all sorts.
As I said earlier I am not downplaying a threat like this virus, but there is a constant threat everyday going on right now and people just turn a blind eye to it, abortion. In 2017 there were about 862,320 abortions performed in the USA, which was just over 2,300 a day! People today want their rights, but what about the helpless fetuses that are murdered, who decides their right to life. If a person murders a pregnant woman that person can be charged with two murders, so someone thinks that baby is a life.
Only God gives life and only through prayer and education can we start to turn around this evil called abortion. We are at the point of protecting plastic straws and plastic bags more than human life. People please step back and take a breath and re-evaluate our values, this includes ours lawmakers and public servants.
Warren Frei
Klamath Falls