The streets in the Mills Addition need work, plus Orchard Way: Why, oh why do people wear dark clothing when it's dark out when they can be hit? They should wear stripes of gold or silver.

Why, oh why don't dark cars put their headlights on when its dark outside?

I told or wrote about towns needing jails for us taxpayers to pay for. I think the punishment is not strict enough for murder. My opinion as usual. Why can't people on drugs be court ordered for rehabilitation?

Dorothy Benson

Klamath Falls

