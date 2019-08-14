As many of you know CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains local community volunteers to provide advocacy and support to children in the foster care system due to abuse and neglect.
In addition to providing advocacy we have been able to provide additional services to these children in the form of the CASA Kid Fund.
Since its inception, we have been able to provide over 160 activities and opportunities to foster children, keeping them engaged, active and involved in school and extracurricular activities.
This fund has paid for sports and fitness fees, camps, music lessons and instruments, back to school clothes and uniforms, covered college courses and supplies, drivers education , counseling sessions and therapy.
We work closely with our advocates, DHS caseworkers and foster parents to make sure our kids stay strong, active and engaged in their community. In addition , the children are taught and encouraged to write thank you notes to express their gratitude.
Without the generosity of Sky Lakes we would not be able to provide these extras for our kids.
Thank you Sky Lakes for investing in the youth of Klamath County.
If you have a program or activity you think our kids would benefit from or would like to donate to this project , please contact our office at 541-885-6017
Much Gratitude,
Karri Mirande, Executive Director
CASA for Children of Klamath County