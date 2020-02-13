A job well done
Sometimes the people you seldom hear about are really the ones who keep the wheels turning in a business or other organization.
In a newspaper, they’re seldom the ones who get Page 1 bylines, though they often are those who guide production of the articles attached to the bylines. The do that in addition to also guiding the newsroom’s other activities as well.
The Herald and News is in the process of losing one of those people. We’re sorry to see Holly Owens leaving the staff as of Friday, Feb. 14.
Holly joined the staff nearly 30 years ago as a clerk. Over the years she took on more and more projects and responsibility as the newspaper struggled into the new economic realities that came from the competition of the Internet and the sale of the newspaper to new owners.
The staff shrunk — both reporters and the editing crew. Holly filled the gaps that went with the title she assumed of “Interim Editor.” In the newsroom, all roads led to Holly’s desk. They had to. She was pretty much the only person on the editing desk.
The sports department operates separately. It was under the guidance of Steve Matthies for many years. He’s planning on retiring in May. Sierra Webster has been appointed the new sports editor. The Herald and News lost another long-term employee this month when Doug Higgs, who worked more than 50 years in the newsroom, finished his H&N career. After years as a regular news reporter, he had settled in as clerk writing obituaries, births. weddings, Limelighter and entertainment material.
Holly carried a heavy burden in difficult times.
Our best wishes to her on a job done well.
Pat Bushey
Todd Kepple
Klamath Falls