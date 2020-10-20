Support for Kersey for circuit courtWhen I first decided it was time to retire from my service in the Klamath County Circuit Court, I didn’t make that decision lightly, but had the utmost confidence that the role would be filled with a qualified judge. I was proud to support Judge Kersey as my replacement, just as I am proud to endorse her campaign to retain her position now.
For as long as I have known her, Judge Kersey has been a confident, successful advocate as an attorney, and already in such a short time, she serves as a hard-working, thoughtful, independent judge. Judge Kersey is experienced on all sides of the courtroom, having served as a deputy district attorney and a public defender.
I have seen her show unwavering care for her clients and for the outcomes of every case and decision. It is fundamental to her character to fight for what is right, what is upstanding and what is honest.
Beyond her work behind the bench, Judge Kersey has created opportunities to create productive citizens. She offers reasonable solutions and has a strong moral compass.
Judge Kersey is community minded and engages community partners in much needed dialogue concerning our roles in Klamath County. As a professional, her experience is unmatched not just by her opponents, but by many that work in the law — she was on both sides of my courtroom as a prosecutor, a defender, an advocate for children and parents, and as an attorney for small businesses and families. As a neighbor, she has shown her care for our community through work in non-profits, community advocacy, and criminal justice reform.
I am honored to endorse Judge Kersey to retain this important seat on the bench in our community. The people of Klamath County will benefit from her experience, integrity and leadership in this position.
Senior Judge Roxanne Osborne
Klamath Falls
Kersey will fight for Klamath
As you all know, I’m not shy about posting my political opinions. For our local judge position my choice is Alycia Kersey. Yes, we know she was appointed by Governor Brown, but she was chosen because she represents our values, not anyone else’s. I’ve never been a fan of our governor, but this is one thing, maybe the only thing, Kate Brown has ever gotten right.
Alycia is one of us. She’s “normal,” she’s independent and strong, and she’s honest. Above all else, honesty and integrity matter.
Her opponents have tried to sway you one way or another or trick you into thinking the appointment says something about politics. It doesn’t. It says a lot about their character though.
What it says is that there’s one qualified person for this position, one candidate that our trusted local leaders put forward, and only one candidate that deserves our vote this November. There’s only one candidate being honest in this campaign cycle about who they are and the values they represent and it’s Alycia Kersey.
She is honest, has integrity and she will stand up for our rights and protect our constitution. These three things matter the most, not to mention she has more experience than anyone else running.
Alycia will fight hard to protect the people within Klamath, from all corners of the county and in between.
I have the utmost confidence that she will represent proudly me, my family, and all others as judge and a leader in our community.
Voting for Judge Alycia Kersey is an easy choice if you appreciate transparent and honest representation. Judge Kersey is the leader we need representing and protecting Klamath County.
Judge Alycia Kersey is the right judge at the right time for Klamath County. She has our vote, and I hope you will give her yours too.
Barb Mockridge
Bonanza
Ratliff has right experience for circuit courtI voted for Nathan Ratliff for Klamath County Circuit Court judge.
Nathan Ratliff has extensive experience in criminal law, divorce, child custody, guardianship, real estate, water rights, probate, personal injury, landlord-tenant, and business issues. He has assisted clients in business formation and planning, estate planning, real estate, and other complex transactions. His broad experience has allowed him to provide comprehensive legal representation of his clients and their families and businesses. Nathan Ratliff has served as the presiding judge of the Klamath Falls Municipal Court for four years. None of the other candidates have such diverse and well-rounded experience.
I worked closely with Nathan Ratliff during the last ten years of my practice and found him to be compassionate, conscientious, diligent, to have a brilliant legal mind, and fully committed and involved in finding the best solution for our clients’ problems.
Appointment as a judge should not be an internship, apprenticeship, or on-the-job training. As the primary trial court in Klamath County, issues that go to court are supervised by the Circuit Court judges who should have experience as a judge and broad experience in all fields of the law. If you find yourself in court, it is critical that the judge who will decide your case has knowledge and experience in the issues you are facing. The experience of the incumbent, appointed by Governor Barbara Roberts, is essentially limited to practice of criminal law.
All four candidates for Circuit Court Judge are ethical and demonstrate integrity and honesty. However, only one candidate has the background and experience in multiple areas of law and as a judge to best serve Klamath County. Only one was born and raised in Klamath County and can trace his Klamath County roots back five generations. Only one has lived our Klamath way of life. Nathan Ratliff is clearly the best choice for Circuit Court Judge.
William Ganong
Klamath Falls
Walkout senators don’t deserve re-electionBallots are here. It’s time to make needed changes. I encourage all of us to carefully consider the candidates and vote.
I will not be voting for Dennis Linthicum, District 28 incumbent. He is one of the Salem walkout senators who abruptly ended this year’s legislative session without voting on dozens of important matters. He is proud of that. A state senator is elected and paid to participate in the governing process.
As a constituent, the least I expect is that my senator cast votes on state legislation, even if I don’t agree with his vote. That’s how the process works. He can fall on his sword for any of his silly reasons, but I expect him to do his job — or step aside and let someone responsible take it on.
Hugh Palcic deserves to represent Senate 28. Hugh listens to constituents and will represent us in a responsible manner. Vote for Hugh Palcic for Senate 28.
Bill Walsh and Shirley Weathers
Eagle Point