Readers need to know recovery numbers from COVID-19There are daily tallies published in the paper and elsewhere regarding the number of cases of people that have contracted COVID along with the number of deaths, locally as well as overall for Oregon. This is generally in a headline format “COVID-19 update” on the front-page of the Herald & News.
The majority, if not all of the deaths, are coincidental with underlying medical conditions. Regardless of these or other extenuating circumstances, these losses are still real and sometimes, premature.
However, this information is buried within the text and not openly acknowledged as a major and sometimes synchronous cause of death and not necessarily always the consequence of contracting the virus. The current headline and reported correlation is misleading and creates an unfounded consequence and assumption (of the virus and death) since there is no information provided regarding the number of the many recoveries.
Since this virus reporting became a regimen, I have been unable to find any coverage, co-statistic or acknowledgment of the number of recoveries from the virus. Is there any reason that this information cannot be sourced and provided within an update?
There certainly must be recovery information available and it should be included to add reality that contraction of the virus is not an automatic death sentence. Illness and discomfort, yes, but with due respect, recovery is viable. Then what?
Joe Long
Klamath Falls
Re-elect Reschke as state repI have seen Rep. E. Werner Reschke criticized for walking out of the legislative session to prevent a vote on the cap and trade bill. Personally, I am proud of him for doing it.
We currently have businesses hanging on or closing due to the mandated shutdown, but the Democrat-controlled Legislature has imposed a tax on their gross revenue over $1 million dollars whether they make a profit or not. $1 million is not a difficult number to achieve for a business employing multiple people, especially in agriculture, but the bill makes no provision for the expenses incurred in achieving that amount. Rep. Reschke voted against that bill.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed a bill providing free abortions to anyone who wanted one. That happened before Rep. Reschke was elected but he has stood against expansion of that bill which has so far cost Oregon taxpayers about $2 million a year.
The cap and trade bill would have added a 22 cent per gallon gas tax which would have automatically increased to $3 per gallon and dramatically increased our electric cost.s If the Republicans had stayed and been outvoted by the Democrat majority, we would have had this debacle rammed through. Thank you Rep. Reschke for having the courage to do what was right for us.
If you look at his record and his endorsements, you will see that he has represented us well. Common sense is needed in Salem. Please join me in re-electing E. Werner Reschke as state representative.
Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls
Palcic the right choice in state senate raceI live outside of Hugh Palcic’s senate district by a matter of a handful of miles, but I — along with 4,200 other property owners in Sunriver — have been the beneficiary of his stewardship, vision and courageous advocacy for many years.
As past association board president for the community, I have had the opportunity to watch Hugh at work and can attest to his abilities that delivered, time and again, for our community as its general manager. His strengths are many and, when coupled with his background and education, they show that Hugh Palcic is the obvious choice to represent you in the Oregon Senate.
Hugh is fiscally disciplined, something much needed in Salem right now. Year after year, Hugh produced balanced budgets for our community, and year after year, he delivered year-end surpluses. He created and funded the community’s first-ever “rainy day” fund, a fund that proved quite helpful in the face of our current economic downturn. Alongside Hugh’s fiscal record are his visionary, long-range planning abilities. So, should you hear Hugh talk about infrastructure projects and his plans to accomplish them, just know that he can deliver.
However, Hugh’s best traits don’t appear in any ledger sheet or with the numerous projects that he has delivered. Rather, his ability to listen to all voices and bring everyone together is what sets him apart from many, what makes him a true leader. And it’s Hugh’s courage to advocate for what’s right, not just what is convenient or most expedient, that makes him a true leader.
Considering the challenges before our state right now, we desperately need strong leaders in Salem who not only know how to get things done, but actually have a record to back that up. Vote for Hugh Palcic. I know he will work for you just as well as he did Sunriver.
Pat Hensley
Sunriver
Ratliff a great choice for circuit court judgeAs a lifetime resident of Klamath County, I would like to endorse Nathan Ratliff for the circuit court judge position. Nathan’s family and mine go back many years when his grandfather owned a potato shed and my mom was a potato inspector.
We both value family, community and hard work. Nathan understands this basin and its uniqueness, and he is always willing to take on difficult problems and try to solve them for the betterment of others.
I have worked with Nathan closely since he has been the city of Malin’s attorney for several years and appreciate his thoughtful approach, work ethic and his diligence to get the job done. Recently we both went through a court situation that neither the city nor Nathan had ever dealt with. Nathan was diligence in researching and handling the case and the city prevailed in the case because of his knowledge.
Nathan has been a small business owner for 17 years in the basin and his extensive civil expertise is needed on the bench in Klamath County. He is knowledgeable of the court system and would serve the community justly and fairly.
He is also grounded and has never forgotten where he comes from. The one thing I admire most about Nathan is his love of his family and taking time to enjoy them. Nathan’s education, connection to the basin, and his ability to connect with people and treat them fairly will make him a great circuit court judge. Please vote for Nathan Ratliff.
Kay Neumeyer
Malin