It's drugs, not racism, that ills Klamath Falls
There is no doubt that some form of racism exists in our community. Depending on your definition of racism, it is a universal problem that has always existed.
However, in our community we seem to have a larger problem. Strangers driving through our community don’t see racism as the cause for the abundance of unkempt property they see. Potential employers can’t see racism as the cause of an inadequate workforce wherein too many folks can’t pace a drug test. Racism isn’t the cause behind second and third generations of people living on public assistance/welfare.
Why do we avoid naming drug use as the number one public health problem we have in our community? Why don’t we talk about the reasons for much of the so-called racism that may exist here. It seems to many of us living in our community that if there is a public health crisis here, it’s drugs, not racism.
George Warner
Klamath Falls
Die-hard Republicans can vote against Trump
As a staunch, die-hard Republican of more than 50 years, I know what I need from my president: truth, honesty, critical thinking, morality and kindness.
In your heart, you know this one offers none of those. Are they important to you?
Please, look deep into your conscience and vote what you know is an honorable ballot. Your vote is secret. No one need ever know.
Donna Merrill
Klamath Falls
Oregon should have open primary voting
Currently, Oregon politicians draw the boundaries for their own state and congressional districts.
In our view, politicians in power shouldn't be allowed to draw voting maps that benefit themselves or their party — a serious conflict of interest. Unfortunately, the Oregon Redistricting Initiative didn’t make the ballot, but there is bright hope for another electoral reform in Oregon: opening up our primary system.
Oregon’s primary system is closed to all but Democratic and Republican party candidates and voters. Non-affiliated and third party voters and candidates are barred from participating in primary partisan races. That’s more than 1 million — almost 40% — of registered voters that are shut out. Our primary system is much like it was when it was adopted in 1904. We’re only one of nine remaining states with a closed primary system.
The solution? A fully open primary system. All voters should be entitled to vote in political office primaries, regardless of their party preference or non-preference. All candidates, regardless of party preference or non-preference, should be allowed to compete and broaden voter choice. You shouldn’t have to join one of the two major parties to be allowed to participate in primary races. Let all voters vote.
Oregon Open Primaries is a nonpartisan team of volunteers working to advance a ballot measure that will replace our antiquated, preferential primary system with one that levels the playing field for candidates and gives all voters the chance to vote.
Michael DeWolf
Redmond
Studenberg has earned re-election
Phil Studenberg has done a fine job in his first term on the Klamath Falls city council, and should be sent back to do more good work.
Phil is a man of few words, and if you’ve ever gotten an email from him, you know they’re rarely longer than three words.
But rather than spend his energy talking, Phil actually gets things done. He is a man of great integrity, open-heartedness and compassion and, as his signs say, common sense. What more could we want?
Phil is good for our community. The voters in Ward 1 should vote him a second term.
Sally Wells
Klamath Falls