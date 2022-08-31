Praise for Dr. Naganathan
I read with disgust your recent negative article about Oregon Tech and Dr. Nagi, My wife and I retired to Klamath where she was born and I have been on the Oregon Tech Foundation for a number of years.
In addition, we set up a scholarship for students and I am an active scholarship reader. Dr. Nagi has done an outstanding job. He has been instrumental in guiding the university with the success that OIT has achieved. He has received substantial state support and funding and donations for the renovation of Cornell Hall and for the creation of the Center for Excellence and Engineering. He has created a PhD program for physical therapists and an advanced dental program in addition to other substantial accomplishments. He is a true visionary and one who we are fortunate to have.
There were comments about the tuition. College is not a free lunch. Oregon Tech has provided many and an increasing number of scholarships to deserving students. The tuition on a relative and absolute basis is reasonable and the results for those who have graduated have been outstanding. I can't understand why people think that guiding a university is easy. Do the people who are complaining expect every decision be made by all the professors, staff, union leaders, and students? That is not the way the world runs.
Dr. Nagi has done as much or more for the university that almost all the previous presidents. It is time to work with him and not against him.
Gerald Freschi
Klamath Falls
On a Portland visit mid-August, one evening we caught a TV item about an Ohio school district that revamped an old school building’s ventilation system, with COVID recovery money. A demonstration of great consideration for safety and health. Not cheap, of course, but thought for today’s students and staffers, and the future. (Label it inherent worth and dignity of every person.)
Across our nation many schools are not young. Remember the multitude, ”hiccups” in the remodel of Klamath Union High?
It is theorized spending recovery funds on a, “Jet on a Stick”: (a) recognizes our military folk, (b) will attract tourists. No doubt our region also has unique natural draws! And lest I forget, remind me of the name of our lovely downtown park; and don’t forget all those name bricks.
Meantime, in our old school buildings nine months of every year, are current military offspring, maybe even your kids or grandkids, plus staffs (our neighbors).
I site just two Herald & News editions, Aug. 10 and 20 (read post-Portland): Headline on Aug. 10, page A3 City/Region, “Children’s wellness report reveals ’mental health pandemic’". Right below page one masthead on Aug. 20, print item was “Stress Tests"; subhead beneath, “Mental and behavioral health solutions and anti-bullying interventions refocused as anxious students, parents and staff return to schools after recent shootings”.
Are we blind to the handwriting on the wall?
Also, check the Peanuts cartoon on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Spending whatever funds, ask this all-encircling question, quoted from Rosey Grier, 90, offered all to ask, “What’s good for our house?”
Barbara H. Turk
Klamath Falls
Beware candidates supporting MAGA Big Lie
When Oregon and Jackson County Republicans endorse the MAGA Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, they tell voters where they stand. Voters beware!
This confirms that local and state Republican candidates seek voter suppression, an end to women’s reproductive choice and other personal freedoms, the continued massacre of our children in school, and policy based on QAnon delusions rather than evidence and science.
In Oregon, the 2022 election is as much about defending democracy and our individual freedoms against the Republican onslaught as it is anywhere else. Republicans claim to be the party of law and order, but they now promote defunding the Department of Justice and rioting in the streets if they don’t get their way.
As conservatives across the nation desert the MAGA party, they argue genuine conservatives need to put country and state above party and vote for Democratic candidates who still stand for democracy.
Trisha Vigil
Medford