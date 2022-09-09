I was dumbfounded by the decision of our city councilors and county commissioners to fund a static display of a decommissioned fighter jet in Veterans Park with $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. A jet display seems like a tremendous extravagance when I consider the many urgent needs of people in this county. However, I am aware that ARPA’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund gives broad latitude for how local governments choose to “respond to the far-reaching … negative economic impacts of the pandemic.”
My questions to our local leaders:
Transparency: Where can the public access a definitive list of organizations and projects supported with the first $6.6 million SLFRF allotment? I cannot find that information.
Economic Value: The jet display would certainly command the attention of anyone entering our City Center for the first time. And I suspect it would initially gain widespread press and name recognition. I cannot dispute that an F-15 Eagle (if that is what you intend to mount) is every bit as much a symbol of Klamath Falls as the Bald Eagle. But will the jet prove valuable enough to justify its cost?
Will it be a profitable source of income for Klamath Falls businesses?
Will tourists return for a jet the way they will for natural beauty, kayaking, biking, hiking and bald eagles?
Can you project return on investment (ROI) for the installation?
Have you developed strategies for capitalizing on the installation?
What will upkeep cost?
Community support: Where are the citizens who favor this display and what do they have to say?
For centuries, communities have used weaponry to decorate public spaces. My concern is whether this particular piece of weaponry is a wasteful extravagance or an effective tool in the Klamath Basin’s struggle to address “pressing” community needs.