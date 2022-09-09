More urgent needs than jet in park

I was dumbfounded by the decision of our city councilors and county commissioners to fund a static display of a decommissioned fighter jet in Veterans Park with $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. A jet display seems like a tremendous extravagance when I consider the many urgent needs of people in this county. However, I am aware that ARPA’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund gives broad latitude for how local governments choose to “respond to the far-reaching … negative economic impacts of the pandemic.”

