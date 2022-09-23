PAPER TRYING TO MAKE US ‘WOKE?’
It is with much regret that I acknowledge the obvious and ongoing deterioration of the Herald & News as a good news source for the Klamath Basin in Eastern Oregon.
In a recent paper, four of the 12 main articles in the front section are written by staff. The others are by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Oregon Capitol Chronicle and InsideSources.com, all of them having strong left agendas. Is this type of “news” that the folks really want in Eastern Oregon?
Is the editor (and staff) trying to persuade us to become more “woke”? Are there not enough reporters locally that our news needs to be fact-checked and reported by only out-of-town liberals? Wow, it’s very discouraging.
Without a deeper dive into politics, it seems that all recently published (liberal) articles about the Jan. 6 fiasco in 2021 include reference to the “insurrection.” That word is now the new liberal definition for what went on with a group of unarmed, non-violent protesters at our Capitol. People have been unfairly imprisoned but nothing has ever been proven.
Couple this with going to the money-saving, worst-service delivery of the paper by mail and you may well be choking yourself with your own two hands. If you wish to convince us over time of our own best personal beliefs, well, you’re wasting your time ... and mine!
Tim Meidinger
Klamath Falls
NO NEED FOR EQUITY COMMITTEE
Local activist Joey Gentry wants a permanent equity committee to be formed in the city of Klamath Falls. The state of Oregon can’t seem to keep one.
One of the reasons she gave was the Black Lives Matter incident that took place here in July 2020. A peaceful BLM demonstration was met with a counter-protest consisting of dozens of “heavily armed” residents of the area.
Those residents saw what happened in dozens of cities from Portland to Minneapolis that were destroyed by “peaceful” BLM activists. They were not going to let it happen here.
BLM political activism seems to have faded away. The local city council should just concern itself with equality issues.
Ted Dougan
Klamath Falls
PRAISING OUR FIRST RESPONDERS
I want to thank personally the first responders for saving our homes from the Van Meter fire on Weber Road.
The mop up crew also did a good job.
Tom Venable
Klamath Falls
CANDIDATE LACKS INTEGRITY
I would like to address the integrity of one of the candidates running for governor.
Last year, allegations were made against the La Grande football team and the officials that officiated the game. These allegations were later found to be unfounded by the OSAA investigators.
When the allegations were first made, then-House speaker Tina Kotek, House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner and Rep. Janelle Bynum were very quick to jump on the bandwagon and call La Grande, as a whole, racists.
Is this the type of governor Oregon needs, one who jumps to conclusions and uses unfounded allegations to further her agenda? I agree that racism has no place on the football field, but neither do false accusations whether made by parents or politicians.
The La Grande football team and the officials were cleared of any wrongdoing, but nothing was ever said about the Gladstone parents who made the false allegations.
Where was Tina Kotek when the truth came out. I still hear people say ‘Oh, La Grande, that racist community’. I am not sure who’s worse, parents who make false accusations in the heat of the battle to defend their team, or politicians who use the false allegations to further their political agenda.
Joel Hasse
La Grande
