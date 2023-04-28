Tammy Belau's April 23 letter is both wildly misinformed and does active harm by drumming up unwarranted fears and seeking to marginalize transgender children and adults who are already among the most bullied and marginalized in our schools and our country.
First, Belau misrepresents a 14-year-old research study to argue that men are just plain stronger (at the same time insulting trans women by calling them men). The full title of that article? "Costs and Benefits of Fat-Free Muscle Mass in Men: Relationship to Mating Success, Dietary Requirements, and Native Immunity.” It’s an article about how men with high testosterone are more likely to start sexual activity younger and have more sexual partners – it has nothing to do with trans women or competitive sports.
Actual research on trans women and sports is available. A 2023 report commissioned by the Canadian Center for Ethics in Sports reviewed every scientific study conducted between 2010 and 2021 on trans women's participation in sports and found that biological factors – including those relating to male puberty – gave no advantage to trans women in competition. Trans athletes have running times, skill sets, and abilities that put them within the mainstream averages of any other athletes playing at their level.
Athletes of every gender participate in sports to work together with their teams, to celebrate the gifts of their bodies, and for the love of games and of play. Sure, some young athletes are “built” or “husky” and some are “lanky” or “gangly.” We allow all of them to play on teams according to their gender, not their body type. Why should trans women and girls be any different?
Trans women are women and trans girls are girls.
Questions about hormones, gender, and genitalia are prurient, bigoted, and beside the point. Stop thinking about what's in our children's shorts and just let them play.