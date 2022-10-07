VETERANS PARK DOESN'T NEED FIGHTER JET
Like most, I was very surprised to learn a great deal of COVID money is very likely to be spent mounting an F-15 in Veterans Park. I, a military veteran and son of a B-52 instructor pilot, credit the F-15 as a great fighter with a long, distinguished career.
However, I think using part of Veterans Park is a bad decision.
First, our children are behind because of COVID and yet must be sent home (city schools) due to lack of air conditioning. Bad enough when it happened once; surely it will happen in coming years. Much better to use COVID money for school air conditioning.
Secondly, Veterans Park is well-used, so removing a large part of it behind a fence similar to the train engine isn't a best use of the park's green space. Lastly, I'm told the airplane's maintenance (I understand required by the military) will suck up a significant part of city park's money and staff time.
Much, much better to display a F-15 at the airport with other airplanes and easily available to visitors. Some years ago, Veterans Park was saved from paving when the skating rink location was changed thanks to City Councilors wisely changing their decision. Once again, councilors please listen to the people's wishes. Please change your mind on the F-15 in Veterans Park.
Dave Potter
Klamath Falls
SPAY/NEUTER PROGRAMS NEED HELP
I am writing to make a plea to those who care about dogs and cats to help fund our local spay/neuter programs.
A tremendous need exists in our community for these programs. At this time, Friends of Pets is the only organization that funds effective programs to curb pet overpopulation ... with the Klamath Basin definitely has!
Even though not openly discussed, pet overpopulation is in our community in glaring numbers.
Friends of Pets (FOP) is actively engaged in these programs because the consequences of doing nothing results in animal cruelty, deaths in shelters, and abandonments. If we can reduce the overpopulation, then the consequences are reduced.
I find it distressing regarding the discussions of making Klamath Falls a healthy place, but no mentions are made of the animals that also live here. It is a fact that further anxieties are placed on people who are already struggling when no resources are available to get their pets spay/neutered at nominal fees.
We are grateful for all the help veterinarians and staff can give. However, addressing overpopulation should not be a burden on the veterinarians to perform these procedures at reduced rates. It is a community’s problem that must be faced by all. Animal shelters, especially, and other groups have a duty to raise funds to make sure that full funding is available to help those in need without demanding a discount from already-busy veterinarians.
Presently, FOP is helping spay/neuter about 100 cats per month and 10 dogs. These costs approach $5,000 per month. It is paramount these programs continue. With your support they can. We are reliant totally upon local donations to maintain our programs.
If you are able to reach out and help fund our spay/neuter programs for dogs and cats, we and all the participants will be grateful, especially the pets.
Kathy Williams
Friends of Pets of Klamath Basin
BETSY JOHNSON WOULD BENEFIT ALL OF OREGON
Please join me in voting for Betsy Johnson for our next Oregon governor. I will always work with anyone who is serious about solutions and moving our communities forward. I believe Betsy will be that sort of governor.
After years of working on Klamath Water issues it’s clear to me that untangling our issues is a bi-partisan task. You must be able to collaborate with a diverse ag community, Tribes, conservation groups, the Federal government, local elected officials and, of course, relevant state government at all levels. There’s no walking away when it comes to getting things done in this Basin.
As a registered Republican, Betsy Johnson and I disagree on some issue. But I have no doubt that her whole heart and mind is about serving Oregon and its rural and urban communities. Her track record speaks to that. She includes rural Oregon issues in her problem-solving and has for years. I appreciate that she has roots on the East side of Oregon. Quite frankly, I think she grasps what we are facing in Klamath on day one. No need for listening sessions in our rural places to get a sense of the serious situation we are in. Our problems are daunting, we need someone who has already listened.
I think all of us are a bit weary of the divisive Oregon we now call home. I want a healthy Klamath and a healthy Portland. We need a non-partisan and a hard worker who understands all Oregon on day one. Thanks for joining me in voting for Betsy.
Becky Hatfield Hyde
Beatty
AMERICA'S 'DISTORTED SEX EDUCATION'
After reading Andrew Biggs' timely letter in the Oct. 1 Herald & News, "Education Needs To Be Better", and no doubt it does, this brings up another point I'm sure many parents are totally unaware of in our government-controlled socialist public schools, colleges, universities and academia: "distorted sex education." This especially alludes to the indoctrination supporting the immoral homosexual lifestyle, which includes drag queens.
Again ... are parents today even aware of this? If this isn't recruiting for the so called "gay lifestyle", then what is the intent?
While not a parent myself, I would be greatly disturbed if I were a parent, and had a son or daughter enrolled in our public schools today!
The Bible states: "For the foolishness of God is wiser than human wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than human strength." - Corinthians 1:25
James A. Farmer
Klamath Falls