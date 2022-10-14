GOSPEL MISSION AGAINST 'TENT CITY'
The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is interested in expressing our strong opposition to the construction of a proposed homeless "tent city" anywhere in the Klamath Basin.
GOSPEL MISSION AGAINST 'TENT CITY'
The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is interested in expressing our strong opposition to the construction of a proposed homeless "tent city" anywhere in the Klamath Basin.
As a ministry which provides services for homeless and displaced individuals, we have a clear perspective on the cause of our growing homeless crisis, and it is not the lack of a tent city.
The majority of homeless in our community fall into two classifications: drug and alcohol addicted or those suffering from a mental disorder.
To reengage this demographic back into being productive members of society, we need to be able to provide them with services that will help them reevaluate their priorities (addictions) and engage them in programs that will assist them in making lasting changes. A concerted effort by local and state legislators to revitalize our social services programs is essential.
Tent cities like the ones in Portland, Salem, Los Angeles and Seattle have been dismal failures, as they create a haven for drugs and violence to perpetuate. To bring one to Klamath Falls would make our peaceful little town a destination for drug traffickers and gangs.
Decriminalization of drugs has also been an utter disaster. It is allowing addiction, which is a death sentence, and indirectly promoting crime and sex trafficking. A recent report stated that the overdose rate since the passage of Measure 110 has increased by 600%! But those drugs which are being targeted towards our children would have a safe zone within a tent city.
Homelessness can also be a byproduct of poor mental health. Those who cannot engage with society often slip through the cultural cracks, and end up on the streets. Tragically, these are often the target of drug dealers, who are then manipulated into sex trafficking against their will.
Klamath Falls does not need a tent city, but a revitalized social services program!
Matt Reid
Klamath Falls
OREGON VOTERS NEED TO WAKE UP
A letter writer complained about the Herald & News being too "woke."
Here's sound advice for Oregon voters in November: WAKE UP!
If you elect Republicans to office you put Oregon citizens lives at risk. Look at the news about COVID-19 deaths in red states and red counties vs. blue Democratic ones.
When the GOP chooses politics over science you lose more than democracy and human rights for all, you shorten citizens lives. Is this what Jesus wanted, people to die earlier in order to block women's rights to have control over their own bodies, in order to deny people their own sexual identities, to let police target men of color, to serve America up to Russia and other pathological narcissist-run countries?
Sorry, but voting for GOP is just plain anti-American despite all their phony flag waving.
Stephen Lewis
Tulelake, Calif.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.