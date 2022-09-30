EDUCATION NEEDS
TO BE BETTER
On Sept. 22, the Oregon Department of Education released results for the state’s tests of math, reading and science, showing that educational achievement has plummeted across the state since tests were last administered in 2019. And those 2019 test results were themselves the lowest in five years, meaning that Oregon schools entered the COVID-19 pandemic in an already-weakened state.
Our local schools have not been spared. For instance, in 11th grade mathematics, Klamath Union’s proficiency rate fell from an already-low 33% to just 13%. By the state’s standards, the vast majority of students are not ready to go on to college-level work.
Schools, parents and students face a significant challenge in catching up on the education that was lost during the pandemic. I hope the leadership of city schools will use these results as a call to urgent action to address COVID-related learning loss.
Andrew Biggs
Klamath Falls
REMEMBERING FARM ANIMALS I just learned about World Day for Farm Animals, coming up on Oct. 2 (Gandhi’s birthdate). It has been around since 1983 and is meant to memorialize the billions of animals abused and killed for food each year.
Like many, I always considered farm animals only as a source of food. But, after recently watching the documentary “Speciesism: The Movie,” I realized that farm animals are much like our family pets, deserving of love and respect.
I’ve learned that farm animals get neither on today’s factory farms. Male baby chicks are ground up alive or suffocated in garbage bags. Hens are crowded in small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding pigs spend their lives pregnant in metal cages. Calves are snatched from their mothers upon birth, so we can drink their milk.
The cruelty of factory farming drove me to replace animal products in my diet with plant-based meat and dairy items. I have since learned that my cruelty-free diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.
Keith Farrahay
Klamath Falls
MEASURE 110 NEEDS
ACCOUNTABILITY
In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 110, or the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act. The measure’s goal is to establish a more health-based, equitable, and effective approach to drug addiction in Oregon by shifting the response to drug possession from criminalization to treatment and recovery.
The manner that the Health Authority administered the law failed. It was predictable. Whether the blame lies with the Legislature or the Oregon Health Authority is not the concern. The design of the project naively assumed that addicted people would voluntarily seek treatment. That was an uninformed conclusion based on bias, not evidence.
Consider DUII offenders. Courts mandate them to undergo assessment and complete treatment as defined by a substance-abuse counselor. Agents monitor their progress, and criminal prosecution follows if they don’t comply.
But there is more: Many similar practices of mandated treatment exist in the Oregon criminal justice system. There are “drug,” “mental health,” and “domestic abuse” courts all over the land. They all follow the example of the DUII diversion model.
I was naïve and voted in favor of Measure 110, assuming that “Drug Addiction Treatment” meant mandated treatment and diversion instead of the casual and oblivious actions of the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Health Authority, or both.
There is a lapse in my logic. I say, or imply, that some sort of lawful coercion is necessary to induce people to engage in treatment. With drug possession and use “decriminalized,” such an inducement would require some creative motivators. The other “models” I mention offer that pending criminal charges will be withdrawn upon completing treatment. Can someone offer an option with accountability, to both decriminalize and suspend consequences?
Chuck Edson
Klamath Falls
SUPPORTING LEPORE
FOR DISTRICT 55 As an independent voter, I am supporting Brian Lepore for Oregon House District 55.
Brian will work to find common ground and solutions to the issues in our community and will work for the good of all.
If you are an independent or dissatisfied Republican and are concerned with the approach to issues by the current representative, I encourage you to look at Brian Lepore.
As a farmer, Brian understands the concerns of farming and water issues. As a soil scientist, Brian can lead in finding solutions to soil and water conservation issues.
Please vote. Your vote counts.
Robert Quackenbush
Keno