I read an article explaining the Marriage Equality bill. This excerpt is from that article. “These bills do not protect the right of same-sex couples to marry, they only require states that ban same-sex marriage to recognize same-sex couples’ legal marriages from other states or jurisdictions.”
We need our human rights in all states federally. There should be no exceptions, no bans or no law. Marriage isn’t just you, your family, and a deity.
It’s legal, taxes, medical, adoptions. If I am in a hospital and I had married a woman instead of Aaron that woman could be denied to be at my bedside, to make medical decisions, survivors benefits, tax breaks, work benefits, adoption benefits, all because some states are allowed to ban the marriage by this bill.
Is this the same wording as mixed marriages in this bill? Because if it’s not that makes queer people less human than a mixed straight marriage. Also, this bill states that polygamy is never allowed. I know dozens of poly relationships. Do they also not get the same legal, medical, and tax rights?
Again marriage is a legal contract. If straights get those rights, so should every other marriage or no one should get to marry. I urge my elected officials to vote no on this bill and explain why on the floor. This is not equality.