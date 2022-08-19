Jet isn't a symbol of peace
I am a proud veteran, serving 1954-1958 during the Korean conflict.
I am a proud veteran, serving 1954-1958 during the Korean conflict.
I am appalled that both the Klamath Falls City Council and County Commissioners approved funding to place a "war" jet in our Veterans Memorial Park as a peace symbol. I served four years in a Texas Air Force hospital assisting the recovery of soldiers including some shell shock WWII vets.
As for a better peace symbol, I suggest our national emblem, the American bald eagle. It became my personal symbol as a biologist for Oregon. As importantly it has been our adopted national symbol for a long while and with difficulty surviving as a threatened and endangered species due to its health and habitat issues. With work and dedication we brought it back to healthy population numbers all across the U.S.
City staff more than once referred to the "war jet on a stick" as a possible strong attraction to our community. I would like to remind them once more we have a very strong attraction in our bald eagles especially in hosting the largest wintering population in the lower 48 states along with an annual Bald Eagle conference, successfully for well over 40 years (now Winter Wings Festival), all wrapped around them as well plus amazing local wildlife viewing, photography and hunting opportunities.
I take my hat off to the likes of Chuck Wells, Seth Gebauer, Ed Silling, Nelda Herman and others for their opinions. In college I learned a great guiding principle: The definition of conservation is the wise use of our natural/national resources.
Also, how about something more kiddie suited in Vets Park? After all, "kids are the only thing we have to make people out of."
Ralph Opp
Klamath Falls
I’m a visitor, but read the article on the proposal to use funds, probably not legal to use, to install a "jet on a stick" in a local park.
I’m a Vietnam veteran myself. I’m appalled that the council members don’t get it. I’m offended that they would use funds that appear to be for something entirely different to install a decoration in a park. Your streets are full of homeless people.
You don’t need a "plane on a stick" no matter which National Guard pseudo warrior wants one there. A plane on a stick is to glorify an ego, not to take care of the needs of people that need help. Council, please do something to overcome the poverty and homelessness abundant in your town. If nothing else, prove to the citizens that you have authority to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for art projects.
Gene Villiva
Alexandria, VA
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.