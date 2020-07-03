With fairs on hold, support livestock showmen
In the midst of our current crisis, since all county and state fairs have been drastically changed, many of our youth find it hard to follow through with their passion in raising and showing livestock.
I have shown market hogs since I was in the 4th grade, this being my 8th year as a junior in high school, and I have never been more scared of the outcome of my project. As an active 4-H and FFA member, and agriculturalist, I am worried that my hard work and time put into my market and breeding hog projects will only go to waste, and I speak for all youth members. These projects are more than time filler, more than quality meat. Sure we raise and care for these animals, but more importantly, they raise us.
Our projects teach us skills that a classroom or lecture hall could never. They teach us compassion, motivation and hard work ethic. It is more than fairtime ribbons and banners; it is self pride and knowing that all the hard work put in has paid off. 4-H and FFA members in Klamath County and surrounding areas need your support in finishing off this year’s projects. Please show your support to these members by reaching out to them and taking part in the 2020 Klamath County Rotary and Tulelake-Butte Valley 4-H and FFA Livestock Auctions. Buy local, buy quality meat, buy from a showman at your local livestock auction.
Gabby L. Haskins
Merrill