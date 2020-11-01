Amy Coney Barrett just got confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court interprets the U.S. Constitution. Or does it?
The 10th Amendment states: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the states are reserved to the states respectively or to the people."
Where is the delegated power to interpret the Constitution to the Supreme Court in the Constitution? It's not.
The U.S. Supreme Court relies on Marbury versus Madison as the justification to interpret the Constitution. It states: "It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to judge the law." Next it states: "the Constitution must be looked into by the judges," and then the judges oath of office: "I will administer justice without respect to persons and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that l will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent on me as a Justice of the United States, according to the best of my abilities and understanding agreeably to the Constitution and laws of the United States."
These three Marbury v. Madison quotes which the U.S. Supreme Court relies on for the power to interpret the Constitution are in Marbury v. Madison, not the Constitution.
Under a Republican form of government, we the people should be voting in our delegates to interpret the Constitution.
Kenneth Medenbach
Crescent