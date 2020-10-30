Six years ago, Robert Gordon, Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens owner, had several complaints lodged against him which started investigations.
Gordon's licenses were revoked and civil penalties were assessed four years ago.
In 2017, the Oregon Mortuary & Cemetery Board initiated an involuntary bankruptcy proceeding against Gordon.
Although there was a perpetual maintenance fund, maintenance ended. The once beautiful resting place of our loved ones has been destroyed by lack of care, no irrigation, infestations of ground hogs, and constant and continuing vandalism.
A community meeting with the OMCB, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Department of Justice and others was held. Learning the hands of officials were tied, the community decided to take action and held clean up days working for hours on end doing things that should have been taken care of all along. We came together not just to clean up but to cry together in mutual emotional support for this tragedy and travesty of justice.
In November 2019, the trustee of the cemetery said Eternal Hills would be placed for sale. Supporting the dedication of the community, Klamath County commissioners placed a bid.
Even with being barred from owning a cemetery in Oregon Gordon placed an upset bid with conditions: He would keep the office, shop and cremation buildings and donate the grounds to the county. This would force the county to incur future ground and structural maintenance costs without the possibility of financial returns, plus require zoning and land use changes. Klamath County Commissioners rightly refused the offer.
We are still awaiting the decision of a judge to decide the fate of the final resting place of our loved ones.
When do we put this to a stop?
When do we as a community have our voices heard?
When is enough, enough?
Shelly Ayers
Klamath Falls