A recent article said that city schools (Klamath Falls City Schools district) wants public input regarding future actions.
I offer two suggestions.
First, its past time to form a "Klamath United" School District. In recent years it has become more and more obvious that taxpayers need not be funding two school district administrations. We can easily function with one school district superintendent and one administrative team. City district student numbers have decreased significantly and are projected to continue declining. Its time to push the process of combining city and county districts into one district.
Secondly, the "new and improved" elementary math curriculum is new, but yearly student testing continues to prove its a failure. It is not working for around half of our kids. Which I believe is the conclusion of a large majority of people involved with teaching kids math. At something like 50-60% pass rate (40-50% failures) in many of the testing groups, how can it not be declared a failure? Year after year how can any operation run at a near 50% failure rate and not make drastic changes?
"Band-aid" changes to this major problem have not made any significant improvement.
We know the definition of insanity: repeating the same thing and expecting a different outcome. It is time to go back to teaching methods of 10 to 15 years ago. Or else just copy what Singapore — or any of the other countries whose students are so much superior to ours in math do. It is time to get motivated and see that improvements happen.
Dave Potter
Klamath Falls