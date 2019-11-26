Roundabout: I have been waiting for someone to come up with a common sense, much less expensive option for the Homedale/Southside bypass problem. Cut back the tree branches on the “Stop Ahead Sign” on the southbound side of Homedale and put a flashing yellow light on the signs on both sides of the bypass. Also, move the stop sign on the southbound side of Homedale in front of the power pole, as having it behind the pole creates an optical illusion that the sign is farther away than it actually is. Then place a flashing red light on the signs on either direction of Homedale. You could also put a flashing yellow in the middle of the bypass like at Tingly Lane. This would fix the problem with minimal delays and for thousands rather than millions of dollars which could be used to pave Crater Lake Parkway, the way the job used to be done, not this badly patched mess that has been done the past few years.
Vaping: The article about the fact that teen smoking has gone down and teen vaping has skyrocketed was very interesting. This is another opiate crisis in the making. The manufacturers are telling us that this is a way for people to quit smoking cigarettes, which is true, but the users are now inhaling pure nicotine which we all know is highly addicting. As with opiates, the manufacturers say this is not a problem, all the while addicting millions of new nicotine users for the future of their businesses. This is not as good a business model as the opiate manufactures though, as they are now making the cure for the addiction they created, which must be used for life.
Has common sense become a super power in this country?
Karen Walther
Klamath Falls