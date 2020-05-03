Oregon Governor
Kate Brown, Governor’s Office, State Capitol Building, 900 Court Street NE, Salem, OR, 97301
Oregon legislators District 28 Sen. Dennis Linthicum
Capitol Phone: 503-986-1728; Capitol Address: 900 Court St NE, S-305, Salem, OR, 97301; Email: Sen.DennisLinthicum@oregonlegislature.gov; Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/linthicum. Includes all or parts of Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Crook counties.
District 55 Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson
Capitol Phone: 503-986-1455; Capitol Address: 900 Court St. NE, H-395, Salem, Oregon 97301
Email: rep.vikkibreeseiverson@oregonlegislature.gov
Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/breese-iverson. Includes portions of Deschutes, Crook, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties.
District 56 Rep. E. Werner Reschke
Capitol Phone: 503-986-1456; Capitol Address: 900 Court St NE, H-377, Salem, OR 97301; Email: Rep.EWernerReschke@oregonlegislature.gov; Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/reschke.
Includes parts of Klamath and Lake counties.
Congress House of Representatives Oregon, 2nd District
Hon. Greg Walden, U.S. House of Representatives, 2185 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515; Phone: 202-225-6730Email (through website): ttps://walden.house.gov/email-greg. Southern Oregon office: 14 N. Central Ave., Suite 112, Medford, OR 97501; phone, Main: 541-776-4646; Fax: 541-779-0204; Toll free: 800-533-3303; Central Oregon office. 1051 NW Bond St., Suite 400, Bend, OR 97701. Phone Main: 541-389-4408.
California U.S. Representative District 1 Congress
Hon. Doug La Malfa – 506 Cannon House Office Building, Washington D.C., 20515. Phone 202-225-3076. Includes Modoc and Siskiyou Counties. Redding District Office, 2885 Churn Creek Road No. C, Redding, CA 96002.