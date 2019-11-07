Oregon Governor
Kate Brown, Governor’s Office, State Capitol Building, 900 Court Street NE, Salem, OR, 97301
Oregon legislators
District 28
Sen. Dennis Linthicum
Capitol Phone: 503-986-1728; Capitol Address: 900 Court St NE, S-305, Salem, OR, 97301; Email: Sen.DennisLinthicum@oregonlegislature.gov; Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/linthicum. Includes all or parts of Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Crook counties.
District 55
Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson
Capitol Phone: 503-986-1455; Capitol Address: 900 Court St. NE, H-395, Salem, Oregon 97301
Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/breese-iverson. Includes portions of Deschutes, Crook, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties.
District 56
Rep. E. Werner Reschke
Capitol Phone: 503-986-1456; Capitol Address: 900 Court St NE, H-377, Salem, OR 97301; Email: Rep.EWernerReschke@oregonlegislature.gov; Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/reschke.
Includes parts of Klamath and Lake counties.