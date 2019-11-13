Bend Bulletin
Nov. 11
Ninety-two homeless people died in Multnomah County in 2018. It’s likely some homeless died in Deschutes County, as well, although there’s no way to know for sure.
That should change. State lawmakers should require all 36 counties in Oregon to track deaths among the homeless, and the causes of those deaths. Tracking shouldn’t be left to the men and women of just the state’s largest one.
They’re not required to do so now, and, in fact, Multnomah County’s effort is not required under state law.
Oregon’s medical examiners investigate all deaths that appear to be homicide, suicide or under unknown or suspicious circumstances; those that occur in jail, or where drugs are involved, or are accidental or following an injury, or that involve on-the-job injury or toxicity or those in which no physician has been in attendance just before the death. Too, they investigate deaths where a threat to public health might be involved or in which a body was disposed of in an offensive manner.
In Multnomah County they also note if a person might have been homeless, and investigators then try to discover if a person met the federal definition of homeless when he or she died. In 2018, according to the county’s “Domicile Unknown” report, investigators looked into 112 deaths and discovered that 92 were, in fact, homeless.
No doubt the Multnomah County process is at least a bit more time consuming than one in which the possibility of homelessness is never considered. But if prescreening can help keep the number of investigations to a relative handful of all deaths in a year, that can help control costs.
Meanwhile, knowing whether those who die are homeless or not would provide city, county and other community leaders with valuable information that might make finding solutions a bit easier than they are today. That cannot be a bad thing.