Gun rights are also women’s rights
The December 2019 issue of “America’s 1st Freedom,” a monthly periodical of the National Rifle Association, featured several articles which hopefully will be of interest to women, including promoting women’s safety, security, and protection.
I have previously promoted this public safety issue in past Herald and News letters. Too, I continue to publicly endorse “Dial 911 and Die: The Shocking Truth About The Police Protection Myth” (1999), by Richard W. Stevens. Available from JPFO, Inc. at www. Jpfo.org and likewise available for viewing online at YouTube. “Dial 911 and Die” exposes the myths and fallacies of not only the fact local law enforcement has no legal duty to protect private citizens, but only to provide protection to the “public at large.” Also, the failures of restraining orders, many of which are filed by women.
The number of concealed carry permit holders nationwide increased again in 2019. This of course is commendable, laudable, and good for the overall safety of society and community. Learn more by accessing www.nrail.org/articles as this is far too lengthy for this letter. Two other timely articles appear also in this latest issue of “America’s 1st Freedom,” “Politicians are Finding Out Gun Rights are Also Women’s Rights” by Suzanne Edward, and “Firearms Empower Women Finding Second Amendment Freedoms” by Carolyn. D. Meadows.
The Second Amendment historically remains the Equal Rights Amendment. In conclusion a .38 caliber revolver still defines cheap economical and affordable “self defense/house protection/concealed carry” for the private free-thinking citizen.
James A. Farmer
Merrill