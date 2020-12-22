This holiday season is unlike any other, but that shouldn’t prevent us from spreading some holiday cheer.
As the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects force us to pull our purse strings a little tighter, many of us are looking to purchase new electronic gadgets for virtual learning and working environments. Almost all electronics — from cell phones to laptops — can be refurbished and put back into the market for reuse. Instead of spending an arm and a leg on the latest electronic gizmos, you can buy refurbished electronics at money-saving Black Friday prices year-round.
That’s why OSPIRG released “Fixed for the Holidays.” This guide can help families buy refurbished tech for holiday gifts at a more reasonable price.
When we purchase refurbished devices, we not only save the green in our wallets, but we save the green in the environment as well. In reusing our electronics, either by keeping them for as long as possible or passing them along to others, we prevent electronics from being added to the ever-growing heaps of toxic waste in our landfills. With 4,800 cell phones being disposed of every day in Oregon, increased reliance on refurbished gadgets would be a welcome shift from our unsustainable habits.
Buying refurbished electronics can also lessen the ongoing depletion of natural resources. If each American used their smartphones for just one year longer, we would reduce raw material demand by 42.5 million pounds per day. That would be the equivalent of reducing raw material usage by a jumbo-jet’s weight every 17 minutes.
When we rely on an economy of reuse, our communities will become more resilient in the face of global catastrophes such as the COVID-19 pandemic. When families were transitioning to virtual learning this fall, 5 million students lacked laptops. That national shortage could have been alleviated by a more robust system of repair and reuse.
With a widespread system of reuse in place, consumers would be able to repair, update, and pass their devices along to others. Unfortunately, manufacturers stamp out these practices by locking out second-hand purchasers or restricting access to materials necessary for repair. These monopolistic habits need to change, so we’re calling on our legislators to support repair-friendly legislation.
More than 20 states have considered Right to Repair legislation since 2020, and momentum across the nation is growing as the Oregon legislature heads into the new year with a bill that would lift restrictions that prevent consumers and local repair businesses from accessing tools, manuals, and diagnostic materials.
We want Oregon to be a place that values repair. It will save us money, cut pollution and even help spread some holiday cheer.
— Spencer Young has worked with the Oregon State Public Interest Research Group (OSPIRG) for over a year.