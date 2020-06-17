Forecasters are predicting a difficult wildfire season throughout the Pacific Northwest, just as concerns are growing over how to keep wildland firefighters safe during the pandemic.
It is estimated that large wildfires in Oregon may take 25 percent longer to put out this summer as fire camps adopt precautions to protect firefighters from COVID-19 infections. Many Oregonians who have been asked to stay inside during the pandemic may once again be forced to self-quarantine from the dangers of wildfire smoke.
These challenges underscore the need for proactive, science-based active forest management to reduce the risks of wildfire while providing safer conditions for first responders. Utilizing active forest management tools, including logging, thinning and prescribed burning, can help reduce fuel loads and increase our forests’ resiliency to natural fire. Keeping our network of forest roads intact and maintained also allows firefighters to safely access and contain fires before they grow out of control.
We have become all-too-familiar with the economic and budgetary impacts of catastrophic wildfires. The Governor’s Council on Wildfire Response found that, over a 20-year span, the comprehensive costs of wildfires to Oregonians may easily total tens of billions of dollars. The council determined that in order to restore and maintain “fire-resilient landscapes,” the state must actively manage its forests and rangelands, and prioritize treatments on 5.6 million acres of Oregon’s highest-risk natural systems.
The report found that an overwhelming majority of overstocked and fire-prone landscapes are under federal ownership. Fortunately, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management both recognize the need to increase the pace and scale of forest management. East of the Cascades, the Forest Service is working to revise a key barrier to forest restoration. On the millions of acres of Western Oregon BLM lands, the agency recently launched a process to modernize its forest management rules, so federal land managers can take quicker action to reduce fire risks and protect communities. Both of these initiatives deserve support.
Active forest management is proven to be effective. The Western Regional Science-Based Risk Analysis Report determines that “experience with fuels treatment projects has demonstrated the value of fuels reduction to reduce wildfire suppression costs and protect land and resources.” Other researchers have found that managing forests to reduce fuel loads “provides immediate dividends ... fewer fuels mean less-intense wildfire, greater firefighter safety, lesser environmental consequence and fewer greenhouse gas emissions.” Responsible forest management reduces the fire risks and hazards associated with wildland firefighting, while reducing fire severity when they burn in fire-adapted, fire-prone environments.
This year wildland firefighters will be asked to do their jobs under tough circumstances, and public agencies will spend billions of dollars on wildfire suppression. Hopefully, this wildfire season will not produce the levels of toxic smoke that has endangered the health of our most vulnerable citizens in recent summers. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. We can either actively manage our forests, or continue to pay the high costs of unnaturally severe wildfire and smoke. The choice is ours.
Nick Smith is executive director of Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities, a grassroots organization advocating for active forest management on federally-owned forest lands. He also works with the American Forest Resource Council, a regional trade association of forest sector businesses and organizations in the Pacific Northwest.