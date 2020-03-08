Hello, Klamath County. I’d like to pull you away from coronavirus coverage to talk about a different health topic.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation County Rankings & Roadmaps will be released next week. Klamath County has been dead last some years, and that doesn’t feel right. However, there are only 36 counties in Oregon and they all are going to be included in the list.
Movement up the list requires that some counties don’t improve, while we improve more. Since there is a statewide initiative called Oregon Healthiest State, it is fair to assume that every county is trying to improve.
I propose to show you how we are improving over time, which is a better indicator of how we are doing. I’d also like you to understand that there is a great lag in the time period the rankings use and the current year. In 2019, the most recent data was from 2017 and the oldest from 2011.
Last year we were 30 in health factors – things that help us be a healthy community, and 35 in health outcomes – things that tell how healthy we really are. The areas where we are measured are length of life and quality of life for health outcomes. This includes premature death, poor or fair health, poor physical health days, poor mental health days and low birth weight.
Death is considered premature when is occurs before age 75. If you look at the number of deaths over the course of the year and determine the number of lives that ended before 75 and added them all together: that’s our score.
That’s simple, but it’s made a little more complicated. The score is reflected in a number that corresponds to a population of 100,000. Wait. We don’t have a population of 100,000. Right. Our actual number is 67% of what the rankings use. In using straight forward math, the years of potential life lost reported in the first rankings in 2010 were 6,171. In 2019, it was 6,136. There was some improvement, but overall the number has stayed fairly consistent.
When it comes to people who report having poor or fair health, Klamath started at 20% in the 2010 report and moved to 17% in 2019. People are beginning to feel better. The number of poor physical health days stayed flat in the long run, moving from 4.2 to 4.3. The number of poor mental health days is concerning. The report changed from 3.7 in 2010 to 4.4 in 2019.
Ah, now low birthweight. The report was 7% of babies were below 2,500 grams in 2010 and 8% in 2019. In case you don’t want to do the conversion in your head, 2,500 grams is 5.5 pounds. There are a number of risk factors that play into this number and they are part of the overall county community health improvement plan. In a place known for meat and potatoes, our babies should be hale and hearty.
There are a number of measurements that go into the health factors. These include tobacco use, diet and exercise, alcohol and drug use, sexual activity, access to care, quality of care, education, employment, income, family and social support, community safety, air and water quality, and housing and transit.
I could riff on each of these, but I’d rather point out that only 40% of Klamath County residents received a flu shot in 2016. We all know someone who cannot be vaccinated, but the last few weeks have seen the number of flu cases increase. It’s not too late to get the flu shot.
In the health factors category, the areas given the most weight in the ranking are employment and tobacco use. The 2010 report showed 24% of residents smoking, while the 2019 data showed 18%. We are improving.
The rankings showed that unemployment was at its peak in 2011 at 13.8%. Last year the report was 5.9%.
Things are getting better. The point here is that we decide how we measure ourselves and what works for us. I love Klamath and its people. I’d prefer that not too much stock was put into old numbers. I offer you the number 67,653. That’s the 2018 Census estimate for Klamath County population. Each of those individuals count.