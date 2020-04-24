Water is the Achilles heel of Western agriculture. Always was, always will be. With Reclamation in the early 20th Century across the West and reclaimed again after the “Dust Bowl” era throughout America came the storage, channeling and allocation of water to famers and irrigators and the opening of the West. This also brought about a second wave of refugees clamoring for life, liberty and land west of the Mississippi. Water in the Klamath is key to our agricultural industry here as well as a source of food and finance for those of us living on the farm and in the Basin.
Still, the needs for water here never seem to dry up and only increase along with any “first in line, first in right” issues that seem to keep the political pot stirred as we all watch snowpack in the high country. We all look for signs of when to worry about this year's crops and when and if we can open the canals to flood fields or fire up the sprinklers. Ground water use in recent times has kept us going if the end user can afford such engineering and expenses to attempt another productive year and keep families on the farm.
The article in my grasp this morning (“Organizations urge Congress to address western water aging challenges”) points to a large coalition of organizations representing agricultural interests in the West including Klamath uses. I have witnessed the water delivery systems since the 1970’s West of the 100th Meridian and there is no doubt that that infrastructure is dilapidated and more inefficient in most places each year. The initial cost and maintenance costs since 1910 Reclamation Era have an enormous price tag.
I have no real understanding of its annual cost though I have tracked the Farm Bill somewhat since working on the first Farm Bill conservation measures while in Washington, D.C. in the mid-1990’s. Overall it is no secret that American infrastructure is in dire straits, and the rag-tag water delivery infrastructure of the West and its reliance on water districts to keep their thumbs in the dikes is long past due for restoration, just as is transportation and the ecosystems we depend upon throughout this country.
We have reached a pivotal time in American history and the Covid-19 crisis has made us all aware that time at home is time thinking about what is busted, how to play with the kids, and how to look to leadership at all levels of the American community to move us toward a hopeful future. So, I propose we look at a restoration of the Agricultural Industries water reclamation needs for the next 50-100 years and consider the following:
1. If we restore the effectiveness of the reclamation waters of the West, where and how should delivery be engineered?
2. How do we calculate in ground water recharge into this surface water reclamation project?
3. Who in the agriculture world gets the benefits of citizen-paid water delivery restoration?
a. Growers of food/fiber for Americans (Yes)
b. Growers of food/fiber for exporters (let’s not continue to subsidize this end of the farm spectrum.)
4. Let’s put all American family food and fiber producers on a guaranteed income to ensure their skill and knowledge is passed along and preserved for the future. Let’s keep them on the farm and not having to sell out to Industrial Export Corporate Agriculture. We need farmers and this would not be welfare — it would be well and fair for all of us.
5. Let’s restore our Land Grant Universities to do research and education toward a sustaining American family farm-based agriculture.
6. Let’s restore irrigated land to a self-sustaining level of producing rather than channeling eroded soil and pollutants to the ocean to create dead zones where sea life was once abundant.
This is a pivotal time in human history and America can afford to show leadership in making sure that human history abides as wise participants in the Earth’s biosphere on which we and all life depend.
Happy Earth Day 2020 and thank you.