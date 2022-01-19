History abounds everywhere around us.
You will find history in every direction you look in Linkville.
Linkville was the name when George Nurse founded the town in 1867. It was named after the Link River, on whose falls the city was sited. The name was changed to Klamath Falls in 1893.
You will find history downtown in buildings, you will find it in abandoned mills, in the railroad bridge that still crosses the river and in one of our many fine museums.
Take the drive out along Lakeshore Drive and you will find Moore Park, with evidence of where the Moore Park Zoo once housed animals. Continue down the road to see where the arch still stands from the Lakeshore Inn built in the 1920s that is now long gone.
Head east along Highway 140 and at mile 6 you will pass Olene, (Klamath word meaning “eddy place,” or “place of drift.”) that once had a population of 62. Across the highway you can stop and look at the railroad snow plow, the same type that would clear the winter snow from Oregon, California and Eastern Railway (OC&E) that today is a public trail.
Another amazing place to discover history is in the Linkville Pioneer Cemetery. On a recent visit I noticed the headstone of:
And. W Kershner
11 Mich CO. G 1917
I was immediately drawn to this person because I believed that 11 Mich. may be related to the military. So I decided to do a little research. My interest led me on a journey to find out who this man was — someone that lived in Klamath Falls more than 100 years ago, someone I obviously had never met and had no relation to.
My research showed that Andrew W. Kershner was born on March 12, 1842, in Mottville, St. Joseph County, Michigan. He was the second child of David and Ellen Kershner. They lived in the town of Bristol, Elkhorn County, Indiana, along with Andrew’s five brothers and one sister. Bristol is one of those small farming towns that dot the countryside in the Midwest; even now their population is less than 2,000 people.
Before the war Andrew worked as a farmhand for Layman R. Lowell in Middlebury, York Township, Indiana.
On July 27, 1861, at the age of 19, Andrew Kershner joined the 11th Regiment Michigan, Infantry (1st Organization). He was assigned to Company G. Both his older brother Marcellus and his younger brother William also joined the Union Army, but served in different regiments.
Andrew survived the war, but his two brothers both died in 1863. William died in April and Marcellus was killed in July at the battle of Shellbyville, Tennessee.
The 11th Michigan Infantry Regiment, initially known as Colonel May’s Independent Regiment, was a unit in the Union army during the American Civil War. The regiment fought with the Army of the Cumberland in numerous battles, including Stones River where Andrew was wounded. The 11th fought in the battles of Lookout Mountain, Chickamauga, and Missionary Ridge.
The 11th Michigan had a total enrollment of about 1,323 men. (Precise figures are unavailable due to lax record keeping, and the numbers vary by source.) Approximately 279 of the Michiganders died in the service (97 in battle). About 265 were discharged for disability.
Andrew was discharged on September 30, 1864. He was 22 years old and had survived more than three years of war, including three bitter winters.
The next record found was from the census of 1880 where he was living in the town of Hot Spring, Placer, CA occpation unknown.
Around 1887 he moved to Klamath County and joined the Klamath County Sheriff’s department. Further he was a member of the Order of Odd Fellows and also a member of Grand Army. He was the Sheriff of Klamath Country from 1898 until 1900. In 1900, at the age of 58, he retired. That year the census listed him as a lodger in the home of George F Wilson.
According to his death certificate and obituary Andrew W. Kershner, veteran of the Union Army’s 11th Michigan Regiment, Company G, passed away in Klamath Falls, Oregon on January 7th, 1917, at the age of 74. He was survived by his brothers James and George of Bristol, Indiana. At the time of his death he held two mortgage notes. The value of his estate was $7,585. (An adjusted value of $102,000 in 2021).
During his life Andrew had traveled across much of the United States. He had served his country as a soldier and his adopted County as Sheriff. He witnessed the advent of automobiles and airplanes.
The 28 characters on a neglected tombstone whetted my curiosity and helped me to begin my research. Andrew Kershner lived an interesting life and no doubt would have had some interesting stories to tell.
— Written by Mike West of Klamath Falls, edited by Jim West.