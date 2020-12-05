On Nov. 20, there was an op-ed written and signed by a group of physicians in the community urging the public to comply with mask mandates and criticizing several elected officials for their stance regarding these mandates. I know personally many of the physicians in this group and respect their desire for the welfare of their community as well as their years of dedication to excellence in medicine.
I do however, refute the notion that there is medical consensus on what is “dangerous and unacceptable” regarding the COVID-19 public health crisis. Public health is a complex topic with near infinite dimension. And the awkward fact is that the path toward the greatest good is not obvious.
To date, there are more than 12,000 public health experts and 37,000 physicians across many disciplines who have signed their name to the Great Barrington Declaration, a document that pleads that the path towards the best outcome for all age groups is not with “universal protection” but via “focused protection.”
Focused protection is “the most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity.” Focused protection means that nursing home patients should be protected in an extremely sophisticated process. Retirees living at home should have groceries delivered to their homes and should meet family members outside rather than inside. Approaches to multi-generational households can be implemented.
But focused protection also means that “those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.” Schools and universities can safely reopen and extracurricular activities such as sports should be resumed. Young, low-risk adults should return to work and restaurants and other businesses should open. Simple hygiene measures can minimize the risks to children and young adults whose risks from COVID already are low.
One of the very common misconceptions is that everyone is equally vulnerable to COVID-19. The irrefutable fact is that for the elderly, COVID-19 is significantly more deadly than the annual influenza, while for younger patients it is significantly less deadly than the annual influenza. This shows up in our most recent Oregon statistics as 74% of all COVID-19 deaths are in individuals over the age of 70. There have been no deaths in the 0-18 age group.
Sweden, a country which has continued schooling at all ages per usual during the outbreak, has not had a single death in that age group either. Children going back to school is demonstrably safe and will help to protect the vulnerable population by increasing herd immunity.
It is also essential to distinguish between the risk of infection and the risk of death. There is a false fixation on the number of people who “get infected” rather than the number of people who “die from infection.” The virus is incredibly transmissible, but a very small percentage of people (an increasing percentage with age) will actually die from the virus. More than 80 studies have demonstrated a median infection fatality rate far below the 3-4% that was originally thought in March and now known to be about 0.2%. Or in other words: a 99.8% survival rate. The average infection fatality rate for influenza is typically around 0.1%, or a survival rate of 99.9%.
One of the objects of the previous op-ed was to point out Sheriff Chris Kaber’s “public refusal to enforce state guidelines.” If we as a medical community were to actively lobby for mandatory flu shots, what would happen to the relationship between patient and physician? I believe Sheriff Kaber, and many other sheriffs across the nation, have considered carefully what will accomplish the greatest good in their communities.
What would happen if he were to actively police residential areas in Klamath County as Governor Brown has suggested, to issue citations in our neighborhoods for those who choose not to wear masks? Should we consider citations then for those who choose not to get their annual flu shot? Is there a point at which the force applied to the governor’s mask mandate offsets any good it might do by the mistrust that is sown between the citizen and its state? Would a mandatory flu shot have the same effect?
I have spoken with several of the physicians who signed the previous op-ed in the Herald and News. Those conversations have been collegial and productive and I am happy to see the collaborative meeting between county commissioners and Sky Lakes staff. There is significant concern regarding the overwhelming of hospital resources and the proper care of each patient who comes through the doors of the hospital. The virus is real and some people are dying as a result of the specific effects of the virus.
That being said, public health should never be measured by a single dimension. Many experts have spoken to the collateral damage of universal lockdown measures, including the loss of livelihood and income, significant reduction of pediatric immunizations, cancer screenings, loss of schooling, disruption of global food chains and alarming mental health trends — all of which result in loss of life.
What is “dangerous and unacceptable” is less obvious than one would like it to be. I do believe we have every obligation as a community to explore the ever shifting data, measure it and discuss it. But for the sake of the collective good, let’s not force it.
— Brock Trejo is a family physician who received training from Ohio State University and OHSU and currently practices in Klamath Falls. This letter represents his personal views and not necessarily the official policies, positions, or views of any employer, organization, or company.